The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,970 ($25.74) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,623 ($21.20). 408,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,909. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -331.22. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,806.16.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.