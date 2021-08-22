The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $180,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

