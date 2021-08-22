The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTC. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

VTC stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,515 ($19.79). 38,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,394.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £699.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

