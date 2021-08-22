The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

NYSE TD opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after buying an additional 2,001,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,311 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

