The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $87.00 at MKM Partners

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $74.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

