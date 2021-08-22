The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120.96 ($1.58). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.54), with a volume of 744,332 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £899.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.86.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

