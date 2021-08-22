The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $5,775,665.06 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO David S. Taylor sold 40,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $5,775,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

