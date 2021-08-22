The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 10.3%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s stock price was down 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.15.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.