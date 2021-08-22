The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

