The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to Sell

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LFDJF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LFDJF stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

