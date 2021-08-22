The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GUT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

