The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of GUT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.