The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

