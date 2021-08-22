The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
Shares of GGT stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.
