The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $70.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

