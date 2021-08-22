The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

