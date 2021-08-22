The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the highest is $79.80 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $74.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,603 shares of company stock worth $5,319,202. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 227,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

