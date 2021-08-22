Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 624 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 6.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.63 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

