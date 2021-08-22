Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.