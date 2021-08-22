Texas Permanent School Fund Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 148,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 37,688 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.