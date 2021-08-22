Texas Permanent School Fund Has $554,000 Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Gannett worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 536.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

GCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gannett stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.