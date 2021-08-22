Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 6,445 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 217,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

