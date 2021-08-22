Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $170.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

