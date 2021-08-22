Tether Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67.87 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $64.70 billion and approximately $67.87 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00133381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00158446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.24 or 1.00444318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.03 or 0.00927784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.56 or 0.06584694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.53 or 0.00682635 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 66,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 64,626,834,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

