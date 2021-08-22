Ternium (NYSE:TX) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Ternium has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ternium by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

