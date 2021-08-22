Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 5.9% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.66. 346,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,839,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.