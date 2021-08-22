Teloscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $354.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $568,734.84 and $354.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00087706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00299177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

