Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

TDS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.80. 459,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,452,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

