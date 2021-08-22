TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) vs. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Head to Head Review

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TCR2 Therapeutics and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, suggesting a potential upside of 171.13%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.59%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Profitability

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55% AlloVir N/A -34.51% -32.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -6.36 AlloVir $170,000.00 7,074.88 -$69.78 million ($2.59) -7.13

TCR2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

