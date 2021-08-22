Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

