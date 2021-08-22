Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

