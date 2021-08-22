Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

