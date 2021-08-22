Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.00. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 26.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,495,000 after buying an additional 1,831,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after buying an additional 544,999 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

