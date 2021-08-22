Tapmydata Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1.10 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.03 or 0.00481808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.76 or 0.01232460 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

