Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. 8,825,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

