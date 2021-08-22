T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce $19.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.36 billion and the lowest is $19.38 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $19.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 billion to $81.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.85. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.