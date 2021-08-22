SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.92 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. SwissBorg has a market cap of $923.20 million and $3.92 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00817079 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00104943 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.