Swiss Life’s (SWSDF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Swiss Life stock opened at $533.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.04. Swiss Life has a fifty-two week low of $335.00 and a fifty-two week high of $533.50.
Swiss Life Company Profile
