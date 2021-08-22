Swarm (SWM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $19,347.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00828783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00103745 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

