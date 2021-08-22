Swarm City Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $368,327.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

