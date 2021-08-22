Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $536,064.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $536,064.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00156892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,720.04 or 1.00217517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.00914994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.25 or 0.06644650 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars.

