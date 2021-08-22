SVB Leerink Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $148.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.
ABBV stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
