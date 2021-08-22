SVB Leerink Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $148.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.