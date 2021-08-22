Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of SNPTF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

