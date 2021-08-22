Sun Life Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4386 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

