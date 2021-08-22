Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.97.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.