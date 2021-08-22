Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Marriott International worth $114,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 8,000.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

