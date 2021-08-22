Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 228,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of The Williams Companies worth $98,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

