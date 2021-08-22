Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 91,488 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,488 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Keysight Technologies worth $105,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 58.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

