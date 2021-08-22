Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $102,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $190.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.19 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

