Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $93.70 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $93,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,384. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $402.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.30. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $411.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

