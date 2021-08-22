Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $110.53 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $110,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

