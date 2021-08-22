Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €67.83. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

